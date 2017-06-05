Emmanuel Onwubiko: That whistleblowers bill of 1999

A certain philosopher was credited as stating that politicians think of the next election but statesmen think of posterity. This wise saying finds practical application in the factual political story of a bill for a whistleblowers policy that was initiated as far back as between 1999 to 2003 by the then member of the Federal […]

Emmanuel Onwubiko: That whistleblowers bill of 1999

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

