Engineers train students on robotic device

To guarantee the future of engineering practice in the country, Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) lkeja branch has trained secondary school students within its zone on robotics device.

The three-day programme tagged: “Project Skill 2017”, done in collaboration with Young Engineers Edutainment Nigerian Limited also featured quiz completion and project exhibitions.

Over 21 schools, which include, Oregun Senior Secondary School, Deeper Life High School, Airforce Cantonment Secondary School, Abundant Grace High School and State Senior Secondary High School participated in the quiz competition, out of which five made it to the final.

Air force Secondary School came first in the competition while State Senior High School and Oregun Senior High School emerged second and third positions respectively.

In the project exhibition category, nine schools qualified for the final, out of which Providence Height Secondary, State Senior Secondary School, Keke Senior High School, Oregun Senior High School emerged as winners in the first, second, and third positions respectively.

Some of the device prototype built by the students includes; Amphibian Car, Solar Power Bank, Helicopter, Lawn Mower, Periscope, Robotic Gotbot, Underground Hydraulic Car Park, Nylon Sealing Machine, and Security footmat for homes amongst others.

Speaking at the event, the Lagos State Deputy Governor Dr. Idiat Oluranti Adebule said the state government will continue to partner initiatives by organisations and companies that would help build talents and experts for the country.

The Chairman of NSE Ikeja Branch, Akintayo Akintola said the programme was designed to groom the young ones in science, engineering and mathematics, which he said is the bedrock for infrastructural development in any nation.

According to him, if there is no development in those areas, the nation’s development will be a mirage.Two students, Ogunsola Oreoluwa and Raji Nyioza, who spoke to The Guardian on the event said it has boosted their confidence in specializing in the field of engineering.

