England are FIFA U-20 World Cup Champions…with 5 Players of Nigerian Descent

Embed from Getty Images An England U-20 team parading 5 players of Nigerian descent (Fikayo Tomori, Josh Onomah, Ademola Lookman, Sheyi Ojo & Ovie Ejaria) emerged victorious in Suwon today as Dominic Calvert-Lewin‘s first-half strike secured Under-20 World Cup glory. Calvert-Lewin broke the deadlock 10 minutes before half-time. Then Adalberto Penaranda passed up a chance to equalize […]

The post England are FIFA U-20 World Cup Champions…with 5 Players of Nigerian Descent appeared first on BellaNaija.

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

