England beat Venezuela 1-0 to win U20 World Cup

England's players celebrate their victory during the U-20 World Cup final football match between England and Venezuela in Suwon on June 11, 2017. England's forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates a goal during the U-20 World Cup final football match between England and Venezuela in Suwon on June 11, 2017. England's forward Dominic Calvert-Lewin (#16) celebrates his goal with teammates during the U-20 World Cup final football match between England and Venezuela in Suwon on June 11, 2017.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored in the first half as England beat Venezuela 1-0 to win Under-20 World Cup for the first time on Sunday.

The Everton striker added his name to those of Geoff Hurst and Martin Peters in 1966 as a player to score for England in a World Cup final.

The Young Lions had to withstand a ferocious second-half onslaught with goalkeeper Freddie Woodman saving a penalty from Venezuela’s Adalberto Penaranda 16 minutes from the end.

