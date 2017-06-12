Southgate sees another position for England, Man City’s Stones – NBCSports.com
|
NBCSports.com
|
Southgate sees another position for England, Man City's Stones
NBCSports.com
Despite a dramatically up-and-down first season at Manchester City, John Stones has a very bright footballing future to look forward to — at more than just his natural position, center back, perhaps, according to England manager Gareth Southgate …
France vs England: Fans sing 'Don't Look Back In Anger' to remember Manchester and London attack victims
Tributes held at England football match over UK attacks
WATCH – France and England supporters praised for singing along to 'Don't Look Back in Anger' ahead of friendly
This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!