England edge Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup

England edged Venezuela 1-0 in a thrilling FIFA U-20 World Cup Korea Republic 2017 final thanks to a first-half strike from Dominic Calvert-Lewin at the Suwon World Cup Stadium.

Calvert-Lewin scored the winning goal in the 35th minute when he finished from close range after his initial effort was blocked by Wuilker Farinez, but the rebound fell into the path of the Everton forward and he made no mistake with his second chance.

England made an encouraging start to the game and got early chances to open the scoring via Dominic Solanke and Ademola Lookman, the former being denied by goalkeeper Wuilker Farinez from close range, while the latter also saw his attempt from the edge of the area saved by the shot stopper.

Venezuela then enjoyed a strong spell and Ronaldo Lucena nearly broke the deadlock with an ambitious free kick from 45 yards out, catching Woodman off guard, only to see his shot thud into the left upright.

England goalkeeper Freddie Woodman made two vital saves in the second half. The first was a one-on-one opportunity for Sergio Cordova created by Yeferson Soteldo, and the second from the penalty spot from Adalberto Penaranda.

The match was evenly contested throughout, with both sides hitting the woodwork, but it was England’s evening in the end, as the Young Lions held on to become U-20 World Cup champions for the first time.

The post England edge Venezuela to win FIFA U-20 World Cup appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

