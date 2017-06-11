England wins first ever trophy after 51 years

England U-20 on Sunday won the FIFA U-20 World Cup, defeating Venezuela 1-0 in the final. The trophy was the first by any English national football team since the country won the World Cup in 1966. On Sunday, a first half strike by Dominic Calvert-Lewin ensured the Young Lions emerged victorious although their Freddie Woodman …

The post England wins first ever trophy after 51 years appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

