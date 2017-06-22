Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

English FA ends sponsorship deals with betting companies

Posted on Jun 22, 2017 in News, Sports | 0 comments

Abuja – The English Football Association has ended its sponsorship deals with betting company Ladbrokes and confirmed it was ceasing all commercial agreements with gambling firms.

The move comes after The FA was criticised for punishing players for betting violations while having deals in place with gambling companies.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Arsenal’s French manager Arsene Wenger holds the FA Cup trophy on the pitch after their win over Chelsea in the English FA Cup final football match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London on May 27, 2017.
Aaron Ramsey scored a 79th-minute header to earn Arsenal a stunning 2-1 win over Double-chasing Chelsea on Saturday and deliver embattled manager Arsene Wenger a record seventh FA Cup. / AFP PHOTO

“At May’s board meeting, it was agreed that The FA would end all sponsorships with betting companies starting from the end of the 2016-17 season,” it said in a statement on Thursday.

“The decision was made following a three-month review of The FA’s approach to it as a governing body taking betting sponsorship, whilst being responsible for the regulation of sports betting within the sport’s rules.

“As a consequence, The FA has mutually agreed with Ladbrokes that its current partnership will be terminated from June 2017,” concluded the statement.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that The FA rules ban players from betting on any football match.

In April, former Manchester City and Burnley midfielder Joey Barton was banned for 18 months after he was found to have made more than 1,200 bets on football matches.

Barton, who said he had a gambling addiction, had pointed out the heavy involvement of the gambling industry in British football where bookmakers act as sponsors at several levels.

“That all means this is not an easy environment in which to try to stop gambling, or even to encourage people within the sport that betting is wrong,” Barton had said in a statement.

England’s second tier, run by the Football League, is known as the Sky Bet Championship, while numerous clubs have betting companies as shirt sponsors.

The FA said they would continue to work with betting companies, including Ladbrokes, in information sharing schemes on suspect betting patterns.

Martin Glenn, chief executive of The FA, said: “We thank Ladbrokes for both being a valued partner over the last year and for their professionalism and understanding about our change of policy around gambling.’’

Jim Mullen, CEO of Ladbrokes Coral, said: “We understand The FA’s decision regarding their commercial partnerships on gambling.’’

The post English FA ends sponsorship deals with betting companies appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.