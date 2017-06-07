Entertainment Cynthia Morgan – God Is Trying To Teach Dammy Krane A Lesson – Nigerian Bulletin

Pages Navigation Menu

Entertainment Cynthia Morgan – God Is Trying To Teach Dammy Krane A Lesson
Nigerian Singer, Cynthia Morgan has joined other celebrities to react to arrest of Dammy Krane for alleged credit card fraud. cyn n d.png. She put up a photo of Dammy Krane with the caption, ''The deep ones know this is your redeem prize… Someone get …
Dammy Krane: Affidavit reveals singer was arrested with seven credit cardsDaily Post Nigeria
US police: Dammy Krane was found with multiple fraudulent credit cardsTheCable
Nigeria: My Son Is a Good Boy, Dammy Krane's Mother DeclaresAllAfrica.com
The Whistler
all 8 news articles »

