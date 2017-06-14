Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Entertainment Denrele Edun – I Was Asked To Stop Coming To Church – Nigerian Bulletin

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Bulletin

Entertainment Denrele Edun – I Was Asked To Stop Coming To Church
Nigerian Bulletin
Denrele Edun in an Interview ''Unapologetically Denrele'' with GUARDIAN Life talks about the price he had to pay for fame. denrele edun2.jpg ''When I didn't have a car, conductors would push me out of the buses and they would shout about a mad man on …
“When I was 'Normal' I Didn't Have Money”…This Denrele Edun's Interview is a Must Read!BellaNaija

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.