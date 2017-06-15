Entertainment Roundup: According to fans, Beyoncé may have delivered her twins; Patrick Doyle says “thirty billion for the akant” is harmful to youth | More stories
Here are the biggest stories from yesterday and others that unraveled while you slept – and are still buzzing today…
Read » Entertainment Roundup: According to fans, Beyoncé may have delivered her twins; Patrick Doyle says “thirty billion for the akant” is harmful to youth | More stories on YNaija
This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!