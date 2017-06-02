Enugu Assembly gives EEDC 72hrs to appear before House

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—ENUGU State House of Assembly has summoned the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of Enugu Electricity Distribution Company, EEDC, Chief Emeka Offor, to appear before it within 72 hours to answer to allegations of poor and shoddy services being rendered to electricity consumers in the state.

The ultimatum was as a result of the resolution made by stakeholders in the electricity industry: National Electricity Regulatory Commission, NERC; Civil Society Organisations, CSOs and the academia.

The mandate was the outcome of a one-day electricity stakeholders’ interactive forum held at the Enugu State House of Assembly, yesterday, organised by the Assembly, following myraids of complaints brought before it by EEDC customers that they were being stifled economically with over-bloated billing.

It was also resolved among other issues that EEDC should henceforth desist from engaging in geometric progressive billing.

