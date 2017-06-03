Enugu, FG partner South African firm to revive coal industry – Guardian (blog)
Enugu, FG partner South African firm to revive coal industry
Enugu State governor, Mr Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi in a handshake with Stephen Paddy, Chairman Simang Group, South Africa as Dr. Odilim Enwegbara, Executive Vice Chairman Pan. Africa Development Corporate Company Limited when South African Investors …
