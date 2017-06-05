Enugu Govt. wants ECCIMA to generate quality business data for proper planning

The Enugu State Government has urged the Enugu Chamber of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (ECCIMA) to generate real-time and quality business data for the state. The government said such data would facilitate effective economic and commercial planning. Mr Sam Ogbu-Nwobodo, the Commissioner for Commerce and Industry, said in an interview with Nigeria pilot on […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

