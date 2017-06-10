Enugu monarch deposed over alleged illegal land deal

Residents of Awhum in Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, are in jubilant mood following the removal of their royal father, His Royal Highness, Igwe Charles Ugwu‎. It was gathered that embattled monarch was removed from office over an alleged illegal land deal and misrepresentation of the state government. A source told DAILY POST […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

