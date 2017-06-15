Enugu Okadamen ground Udenu, Igbo-Eze over member’s murder

By Chinedu Adonu

ENUGU—Motorcycle riders, popularly known as Okada, grounded commercial activities in Obollo-Afor, Udenu and Enugu Ezike in Igboeze North Local Government Area of Enugu State yesterday, over the murder of one of their colleagues by the Police at Enugu Ezike.

The deceased, Bitrus Ugwuanyi, who hailed from Ikpamodo in the area, was allegedly murdered by one Sergeant, following dispute over N50 bribe last week.

It was gathered that Ugwuanyi, who was conveying a pregnant woman on his motorcycle, took a detour through a bush path to avoid the payment of the N50, when he sighted policemen at a checkpoint at Ekposhi, Enugu Ezike.

Sources said that the Sergeant abandoned his colleagues and went after Ugwuanyi.

The source added that an altercation ensured between them in the bush after the Okadaman complained that he could not pay because the trip was his first trip of the day.

It was alleged that the policeman struggled for Ugwuanyi’s motorcycle keys, leading to a fracas, which ended in his death.

During the protest yesterday, the protesters carried placards with inscriptions like “Inspector General of Police, investigate Bitrus murder,” “Bitrus is not a criminal; Bitrus’ killer is a murderer” and Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi should protect Okadamen from killer policemen,” among others.

The leader of the protesters, Hyacinth Ezeugwu, later told the Divisional Police Officer, DPO, Igbo-Eze North Local Government Area, that they embarked on the peaceful demonstration to register their anger over the death of their member.

He urged the police to ensure that justice prevailed by conducting thorough investigation.

The post Enugu Okadamen ground Udenu, Igbo-Eze over member’s murder appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

