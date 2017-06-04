Enyimba FC beats Plateau United 1-0

Enyimba International Football Club on Sunday at the U.J. Esuene Stadium in Calabar defeated Plateau United FC of Jos 1-0 in the ongoing Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL).

Andrew Abalogu scored the lone goal of the Match Day 22 fixture in the 69th minute of the game for the Aba-based side to earn three points.

In an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) after the match, the Head Coach of Enyimba, Gbenga Ogunbote, said his team deserved the three points because they played well.

“Calabar stadium has been our winning ground and we will continue to play hard in order to get our normal three points at home,’’ he said.

The Head Coach of Plateau United, Kennedy Boboye, on his part also praised his team.

He told NAN that his team played well even as they failed to utilise the goal scoring chances they had in the first half of the match.

(Source: NAN)

