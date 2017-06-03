Epe kidnap: Militants reduce ransom to N100m

By Evelyn Usman

Kidnappers of the six Senior Secondary School students of Igbonla Model College, Epe, have reduced ransom for their release to N100million. It will be recalled that the students were abducted last Thursday and have since been held hostage at the kidnappers den owing to their parents inability to meet up with the N400 million ransom earlier demanded for their release.

Vanguard gathered that two of the parents were contacted at about 6pm and 7.30pm respectively, by the kidnappers yesterday,informing them of the reduction of ransom to N100 million.

The caller was said to have advised the parents to reach others and deliberate on how to raise the N100 million, adding also that they should mount pressure on the state government to raise the money for them. Request by both parents to speak to their children to ascertain their condition of health was turned down.

One of the parents who spoke with Vanguard said “I was contacted at about 7.30pm. I was told to tell others that the ransom has been reduced to N100 million. They asked if I had anything to say . But when I requested to hear from my son, he said that was not the important issue.

I told them we have been able to raise N380,000 and he asked if I was bargaining crayfish with him. He spoke in pigin saying we should go and meet Ambode for assistance or else our children will remain with them until we are ready. He hung up before I could utter another sentence. “

However the police have continued to assure parents and Nigerians at large that they would rescue the children alive.

They revealed that already some members of the gang had been arrested , adding that the arrested suspects had given vital information that would assist in the rescue of the students.

Police sources said : “We will get the children. We already know where they are. We are only being careful of their safety, that is why we are biding our time. We have done it in time past and this will not be different”

The post Epe kidnap: Militants reduce ransom to N100m appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

