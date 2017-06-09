Epe students kidnap: Kidnappers collect N10m, set to release them

By Ifeanyi Okoli

Kidnappers of six Senior Secondary School students of Lagos Model College, Igbonla, Epe, have reportedly collected N10m as ransom and were about to release them as at the time of this report last night.

According to reports, leader of the kidnap gang, America and his boys eventually collected N10m from the parents of the abducted students at about 8 pm yesterday evening and were expected to release thereafter.

The students were abducted on May 25 2017 from their school and when the kidnappers established contact with the parents, a ransom of N400m was demanded but this was later reduced to N100m owing to the inability of the parents to meet up with the demand. The kidnappers were said to have advised the parents to reach out to others and deliberate on how to raise the N100m as well as mounting pressure on the state government to raise the money for them.

The post Epe students kidnap: Kidnappers collect N10m, set to release them appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

