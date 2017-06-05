Pages Navigation Menu

Equatorial Guinea signs production-sharing deal with ExxonMobil for block EG-11 – Reuters

Posted on Jun 5, 2017 in Business


African Herald Express

Equatorial Guinea signs production-sharing deal with ExxonMobil for block EG-11
Reuters
CAPE TOWN, June 5 Equatorial Guinea has signed a production-sharing contract for offshore block EG-11 with U.S. oil major ExxonMobil, the hydrocarbons ministry said on Monday. "Block EG-11 is the jewel among a group of already very prospective blocks …
