Equities extend 6-day gain streak with N282bn

Daily Trust

The new month began on a bullish note as the Equities market of the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed yesterday on a positive note, with the Market Capitalisation adding N282 billion to close at N10.47 trillion. The NSE All Share Index (ASI …

Stock market sustains rally, as index rises 2.8% Nigeria Today



all 3 news articles »