Esiso urges party faithful to attend PDP mega rally

Chairman of Delta State chapter of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Olorogun Kingsley Esiso, and the Chairman of the Publicity Committee of Delta Central PDP, mega rally, Olorogun Ebenezer Okorodudu, have called on all members of the party as well as supporters to attend the mega rally slated for this Friday at Sapele Stadium.

The party chieftains in a statement by the Executive Assistant to the Governor of Delta State on Communication and member of the mega rally publicity committee, Mr Fred Oghenesivbe, said it was mandatory for local government party chairmen and their exco members to mobilise members and supporters to attend the mega rally.

“We are using the mega rally to reassure the good people of Delta State that Delta remains the stronghold of the PDP which is why all party faithful and supporters in the 25 LGAs must turn out en-mass to join Governor Ifeanyi Okowa, the Deputy Governor, Mr Kingsley Otuaro, the Speaker of Delta State House of Assembly, Mr Sheriff Oborivwori and other party leaders at the mega rally.

“Governor Okowa is the symbol of our party, the PDP state leader and the fully endorsed governorship candidate of Delta PDP, come 2019. We must sufficiently demonstrate our loyalty and support for the Okowa administration and the SMART agenda through this mega rally.

“The governor’s presence at the mega rally will enable the entire party structure to re-echo our overwhelming support for him and his amiable deputy, Mr Otuaro. The SMART agenda is working and prosperity for all Deltans mantra has become a reality unfolding stage by stage as can be seen from the numerous achievements in human capital development, youths and women empowerment, job creation and micro credit loans through the Agricultural and Skills Training Entrepreneurship Programmes (AGEP and STEP) keenly supervised by the State Job Creation Office.

“The duo (Okowa and Otuaro) have demonstrated uncommon leadership skills that produced inestimable measure of socio-economic and infrastructure development in the state within a short period of two years in office and still counting. They deserve the massive support of the state party faithful and the good people of Delta State now and till May 29, 2023.

“The mega rally will spring other surprises that will further strengthen and retain Delta PDP in the forefront of political and electioneering mobilization so as to effortlessly sweep the polls for Okowa and other party candidates, come 2019.”

The event scheduled to hold at Sapele Stadium on Friday, will also serve as a reunion platform deliberately nursed to consolidate on the supremacy of PDP in Delta State, the statement added.

The post Esiso urges party faithful to attend PDP mega rally appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

