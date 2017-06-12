Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eskom Chairman Ngubane Quits Amid Probes, Management Turmoil – Bloomberg

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Bloomberg

Eskom Chairman Ngubane Quits Amid Probes, Management Turmoil
Bloomberg
Ben Ngubane, the chairman of South Africa's state power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd., has resigned amid management turmoil and probes into its financial dealings, weeks after its chief executive officer was removed. “Ngubane formally tendered his …
BREAKING: Eskom board chair Ben Ngubane resignsNews24
Ben Ngubane resigns as Eskom board chairman, Brown confirmsCitizen
Ben Ngubane quits as Eskom chairmanBusiness Day (registration)

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.