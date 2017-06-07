Espanyol Trying To Sign Real Madrid’s Striker Mariano Diaz

Espanyol are working on a deal to sign Real Madrid hitman Mariano on loan, reports Sport.

The Barcelona-based club are looking to create a squad ready to challenge for a European place next term, and they have identified Mariano as the man to lead their attack.

Espanyol have been trying to secure his services for a while, but it will be a tricky deal to pull off as several teams have contacted Real Madrid to express their interest in the forward.

Mariano, 23, scored five times in 14 appearances for Madrid last season, although just one of those efforts came in La Liga.

It is understood that the Dominican Republic international is highly-rated at the Bernabeu, although head coach Zinedine Zidane believes that a spell away from the club would be the best option next season.

