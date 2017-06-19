Pages Navigation Menu

Estimated Bills to be eradicated by DisCos

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Non-Maximum Demand (MD) customers or residential customers will be provided meters by the Association of Nigeria Electricity Distributors (ANED) to eradicate the challenge of estimated billing. This was made known by the Chief Executive Officer of ANED, Mr Azu Obiaya, in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, said that the DisCos metering target was in line …

