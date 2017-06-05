Pages Navigation Menu

ET wins African Airlines of the year

Daily Trust

ET wins African Airlines of the year
Daily Trust
Ethiopian Airlines has worn the African Aviation 'African Airline of the Year' Award for 2017, for the second year running. The award was presented at the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference & Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa in …
Ethiopian Airlines wins African Airline of the yearPremium Times
Ethiopian Airlines wins African Airline of the Year awardNews Ghana
State of the Airline Industry in Africa.Good Herald

