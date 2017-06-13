ETF: Governor Ambode presents cheques totaling N924.7 million to 1,438 Beneficiaries

Governor Akinwunmi Ambode presented cheques totaling N924.7 million to 1, 438 beneficiaries of the Employment Trust Fund (ETF) scheme initiated by his administration to provide entrepreneurs, artisans, traders and others with capital to boost their businesses thereby reducing unemployment and increasing wealth among the people. About 4, 000 businesses have benefited a total of N3.5 …

