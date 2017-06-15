Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Breaks Key Support

Key Highlights An increase in the bearish pressure ignited a downside break below $360 in ETH price against the US Dollar. There was a break below yesterday’s highlighted a cluster of bullish trend lines with supports at $360, $350 and $345 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair just managed … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Breaks Key Support

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Breaks Key Support appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

