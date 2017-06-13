Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Consolidating Below $400

Key Highlights There were a few swing moves in ETH price below $400 against the US Dollar. There is a connecting bullish trend line with support at $325 forming on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is currently struggling to break $390-400, and may correct a few points lower. Ethereum … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Consolidating Below $400

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Consolidating Below $400 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

