Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Triangle Break Near?

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Key Highlights There was a stable bias, as ETH price traded above the $210 support zone against the US Dollar. There is a contracting triangle pattern with resistance at $220 on the hourly chart (ETH/USD, data feed via SimpleFX). The pair is about to break the $220 resistance to challenge sellers in the near term. … Continue reading Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Triangle Break Near?

The post Ethereum Price Technical Analysis – ETH/USD Triangle Break Near? appeared first on NEWSBTC.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.