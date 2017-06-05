EthereumChamber – A New Ethereum Wallet

EthereumChamber.net is a brand new Client Side Ethereum Wallet hoping to outperform the others in the market.

It is a tool to allow you to create Ethereum wallets. EthereumChamber allows you to accept Ether, ETC, and any ERC20 tokens. With EthereumChamber, you can use the Send Transaction tab to move Ether or any other Ether tokens you wish from one wallet to another. In that case, the transaction is generated in your browser and the signed transaction is then sent. Your private key always stays with you. Private Keys are never sent to external servers. You can also print your private keys if you wish directly whenever the wallet is created.

EthereumChamber gives you the ability to generate new wallets so you can store your Ether or ERC20 tokens yourself, not on an exchange. This process happens entirely on your computer, not our servers. Therefore, when you generate a new wallet, you are responsible for safely backing it up.

We make it easy for you to save your wallet information in your browser/on your computer.

EthereumChamber supports multiple tokens and ERC20 and also ETC. You can also can buy tokens via crowdsale.

We hope to see you at EthereumChamber.

