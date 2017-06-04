Ethiopia Cuts Off Internet After High School Exam Leaks – CHANNELS TELEVISION
Ethiopia Cuts Off Internet After High School Exam Leaks
Ethiopia has cut off internet access nationwide until at least June 8 to try to stop cheats from posting high school exam papers on social media. Hundreds of thousands of students are taking the tests throughout the Horn of Africa country. Grade 10 …
