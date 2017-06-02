Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Internet access in Ethiopia cut off – defenceWeb

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


defenceWeb

Internet access in Ethiopia cut off
defenceWeb
Ethiopia internet off Ethiopia has cut internet access nationwide until at least June 8 to try and stop cheats from posting high school exam papers on social media, a government official said. Hundreds of thousands of students will take tests
Ethiopia shuts down internet access again, activists sayWTOP
Ethiopia shuts down Internet again to stop exam leaksStudy International News
Ethiopia cuts off internet for a WEEK while students take high school examsMirror.co.uk
AllAfrica.com –The Standard
all 7 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.