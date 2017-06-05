Pages Navigation Menu

Ethiopian Airlines is African Airline of the year

Posted on Jun 5, 2017

Ethiopian Airlines has been named the African Airline of the year, 2016, in recognition of its continued rapid growth, increased profitability and outstanding contribution to aviation development in Africa. A statement by the airline on Monday in Abuja, disclosed that the award was announced at the 26th Annual Air Finance Africa Conference and Exhibition held in Johannesburg, South Africa. Mr Meseret Bitew, Acting Chief Financial Officer, Ethiopian Airlines, said that the airline was pleased to win the award for the second time in a row.

