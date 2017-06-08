Ethiopian maize already here, says spokesman – K24 TV
K24 TV
Ethiopian maize already here, says spokesman
Government spokesman Eric Kiraithe has dismissed Opposition leader Raila Odinga's claims that importation of maize from Ethiopia is being frustrated by the government, saying 13,000 metric tonnes of maize have so far been brought from the neighbouring …
