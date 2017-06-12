Ethiopia sharing $4m compensation to victims of deadly landslide – africanews
africanews
Ethiopia sharing $4m compensation to victims of deadly landslide
africanews
Authorities in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, have started disbursement of compensation to persons affected by a deadly landslide that hit the country in March this year. The Voice of America's (VOA) Amharic service reports that over $4 million is …
