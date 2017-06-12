Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ethiopia sharing $4m compensation to victims of deadly landslide – africanews

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


africanews

Ethiopia sharing $4m compensation to victims of deadly landslide
africanews
Authorities in Ethiopia's capital, Addis Ababa, have started disbursement of compensation to persons affected by a deadly landslide that hit the country in March this year. The Voice of America's (VOA) Amharic service reports that over $4 million is
Ethiopia Trash Landslide Victims Receive CompensationVoice of America
Ethiopia's first botanic garden aims to preserve country's flora heritageMongabay.com
IGAD's South Sudan summit begins without President KiirAnadolu Agency
Xinhua –Independent –News Ghana –Walta Information Center (blog)
all 13 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.