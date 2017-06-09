Ethiopian to Host ICAO Cargo Forum – AllAfrica.com
|
Air Cargo News
|
Ethiopian to Host ICAO Cargo Forum
AllAfrica.com
Ethiopian Airlines announced that it will host the ICAO Global Air Cargo Development Forum with the theme: "Action for the Sustainable Development of Air Cargo in Africa", to be held at the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (UNECA) …
