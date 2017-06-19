‘…ethnic jingoism, grandstanding and shenanigan does not worth the blood of any Nigerian’

Awka – Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has called on those beating the drums of war not to plunge the nation into fresh internal crisis.

Oye made the call in an interview on Monday in Awka.

He said the nation could not afford another war after so much life had been lost with attendant setback in the course of keeping it united.

“All these threats, all these ethnic jingoism, all these grandstanding and shenanigan does not worth the blood of any Nigerian.

“We have had enough of crisis and we cannot afford another one,” he said.

Oye said there was need for Nigerian to come to the round table, examine the situation and find out what is causing tension in the country.

He said the recommendations of the 2014 national conference should be implemented in the interest of the country.

The party chairman commended Acting President Yemi Osinbajo for his tact in managing the challenges so far, but added that he could not do it alone.

“We need a committee that shows the true representative of the people to sit down and study the 2014 conference solutions as it concerns the situation now.

“Nigeria could not have spent so much money, time and brain on such document only for it to be locked up in a drawer.

“We have to genuinely discuss as a people; only that can give us the peace we crave.

“America is larger than Nigeria, more populated than Nigeria and even more diverse than Nigeria but yet they are more united and stronger because they agreed, respect each other and adhere to a constitution that is a product of its people.

“The quit order issued to some people in other parts of the country is irresponsible and ill thought out, the issuers should be arrested and tried for treason because they want to create crisis in Nigeria.

“The Acting President has done well so far but it is not enough, it would have been better if President Muhammadu Buhari was around to handle the problem of this country.

“That is why I continue to pray for his quick recovery and return to his seat,” he said.

Speaking on the crisis in the party, Oye described those seeking to take over the national leadership of the party through the backdoor as faceless impostors.

He said the court judgement which gave the Police and INEC Order of Mandamus to recognise Chief Martin Agbaso as national chairman of the party could not stand the test of time.

“Those who are scheming to takeover APGA through the backdoor are faceless impostors, most of them were expelled members of APGA and Agbaso is a PDP man.

“The Police and INEC that are to execute that order are in court because they were not served writ of summon prior to the judgment just as I was not served.

“As matter of fact, the Judge who gave that judgement has excused himself from the matter, how can I suffer precarious liability for what I know nothing about?

“All these are just part of the grand design to stop Gov. Willie Obiano from contesting and winning second term, but it will not work,” he said.

Oye said APGA remained party to beat in the Nov.18 governorship election in Anambra.

He urged all stakeholders to play according to rules and in the best interest of the state. (NAN)

APC/MZA

The post ‘…ethnic jingoism, grandstanding and shenanigan does not worth the blood of any Nigerian’ appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

