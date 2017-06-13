ETH/USD and ETH/BTC Technical Analysis June 13, 2017

Hello and welcome to News BTC’s Market Outlook June 13. ETH/USD Ethereum rallied against the US dollar, breaking above the $400 level at one point during the session. However, when you look at this chart it is overbought by almost any metric you can imagine, and much like the Bitcoin market, seems to be in … Continue reading ETH/USD and ETH/BTC Technical Analysis June 13, 2017

The post ETH/USD and ETH/BTC Technical Analysis June 13, 2017 appeared first on NEWSBTC.

This post was syndicated from NEWSBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

