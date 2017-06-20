Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after debt talks fail

Posted on Jun 20, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Etisalat Nigeria has commenced changes to its shareholding structure after talks to restructure a $1.2 billion loan failed, the company said on Tuesday. Services to its subscribers will not be affected by the changes, Ibrahim Dikko, vice president for regulatory affairs at Etisalat Nigeria said in a statement. The telecom company said discussions were on-going…

This content is for Standard & Premium Digital Subscribers only. Visit the site and log in/register to read.

The post Etisalat Nigeria to change shareholder structure after debt talks fail appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.