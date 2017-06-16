Etisalat Nigeria works with investor Mubadala and lenders to resolve debt woes – Naija247news
|
Naija247news
|
Etisalat Nigeria works with investor Mubadala and lenders to resolve debt woes
Naija247news
A Mubadala Development Co. employee walks past the company's logo at their exhibition booth during the Singapore Airshow in Singapore on Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2008. Mubadala Development Co., an investment company owned by the Abu Dhabi …
Bank Loans: Etisalat denies reports of Mubadala exit, reaffirms continuation of negotiations
$1.2bln loan: Etisalat Nigeria work with investor Mubadala and lenders to settle its debt
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!