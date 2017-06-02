Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal

Posted on Jun 2, 2017 in World | 0 comments

China and the European Union will show unity in fighting global warming at a summit in Brussels on Friday, a day after President Donald Trump said he would withdraw the U. S. from an international climate pact. The meeting between Chinese Premier Li Keqiang and top EU officials would end with a joint statement, backed…

The post EU, China to unite on global warming after Trump withdrawal appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.