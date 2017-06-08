Pages Navigation Menu

EU countries agree to create European public prosecutor’s office

Posted on Jun 8, 2017 in Budget, World

European Union member states have agreed to establish the office of a European public prosecutor to investigate cross-border criminal cases affecting the EU budget. The agreement was reached during a meeting of EU justice ministers on Thursday. The decision to create the office was taken with 20 of the 28 EU member states supporting the…

