EU donates fresh €143 million for Boko Haram victims – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jun 15, 2017


EU donates fresh €143 million for Boko Haram victims
The European Union (EU) Commission has announced a donation of €143 million to help the early recovery of persons displaced by Boko Haram insurgency and to support the reconstruction needs of the North-East. The support package was announced on …
