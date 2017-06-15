EU pledges nearly $160 million to support northeast Nigeria

The European Union has announced a support package of nearly $160 million for recovery and reconstruction in Nigeria’s Borno state, which has been devastated by attacks from homegrown Islamic extremist group Boko Haram.

The EU said Thursday the northeastern state is facing a worsening humanitarian crisis. The United Nations has called Nigeria one of four countries worldwide at risk of, or experiencing, famine.

EU Commissioner for International Cooperation and Development Neven Mimica says the new support will assist 1.3 million internally displaced people in Nigeria.

The pledge adds to $90 million already designated by the EU for humanitarian aid to the region.

The U.N. has said an estimated 4.7 million people are in urgent need of food aid.

Boko Haram’s eight-year insurgency has killed more than 20,000 people.

Associated Press

The post EU pledges nearly $160 million to support northeast Nigeria appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

