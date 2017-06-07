EU presents Nigerians more opportunities with Study in Europe Fair 2017

< Previous 1 of 10 Next > EU Ambassador with guests at the networking reception Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here A seminar session on “Innovation in Ireland” A delegate of the Albert Ludwigs University of Freiburg, Germany attending to visitors Seminar session on Erasmus+ EU Presents Nigerians More Opportunities with Study Abroad Fair Guardian-1 EU Ambassador cutting the tape to open the Study in Europe Fair in Lagos

On Saturday, 20th May, 2016, The European Union (EU) at the Eko Hotel & Suites, Victoria Island, hosted its annual Study in Europe Fair 2017 to showcase the study options and post study opportunities in the EU for Nigerian students.

Despite the heavy downpour and road blocks due to the Eyo Festival, more than 800 visitors attended the fair and the seminar sessions. Visitors were able to meet and interact with over 40 institution representatives and alumni from several EU countries.

At the fair, the EU’s Head of Delegation to Nigeria and ECOWAS, Ambassador Michel Arrion, stated that Nigeria is a priority country to the EU and a partner country for the Erasmus programme which is EU’s support programme for projects in Education, Youth training and Sports.

The Ambassador had on Friday 19th May hosted the visiting EU delegates and Nigerian academics to a reception dinner and added that the Erasmus programme enables collaboration between Nigeria and the EU countries in areas of international credit mobility, Joint Degrees, and Capacity Building for Higher Education. The Erasmus programme according to the Ambassador also provides funding opportunities for qualified Nigerians.

The Ambassador said that by taking advantage of studying abroad in the Europe, students would be able to earn academic credit for their degrees in an international setting. According to Arrion, during the process they undergo some personal growth as they become more culturally aware and acquire a global perspective.

Also speaking at the event, Prof. Hamidou Boly, ECOWAS Commissioner for Education, Science and Culture, commended the EU for the initiative, adding that ECOWAS was following the EU model.

“Studying abroad was one of the most important experiences of my undergraduate career, and I am so impressed with the range of offerings here in Europe” an EU alumni said during a session at the fair. “There’s something for everyone! Surveys have shown that students who study abroad have a leg up on the job market, and will have higher scores of creativity and problem solving” the alumni added.

At the fair, visitors got admissions on the spot, application fee waivers, promotional giveaways and scholarships information. Hopefully you were able to stop by, but if you couldn’t make it to the Study in Europe Fair 2017 and would like to know more about the fantastic opportunities that studying in Europe holds for you, visit www.studyineuropefairs.eu

This post was syndicated from Nigeria News, Headlines and Opinions – The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

