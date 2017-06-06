EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel – Manila Bulletin
EU to give 50 million euros for African force in Sahel
The EU is giving 50 million euros to set up a joint African military force in the Sahel region to fight jihadists, the bloc's foreign affairs chief said Monday. The funds will help pay for the troops to fight terrorism, cross-border crime and illegal …
