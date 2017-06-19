Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Eurobond: Fed Govt, UBA, Zenith raise $2.5b – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in Business | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Eurobond: Fed Govt, UBA, Zenith raise $2.5b
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government and two commercial lenders have raised $2.5 billion through Eurobond in the last four months. The Federal Government raised $1 billion in February and $500 million in March while Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA) …
Banks to give less loans, focus on assets quality, capital risingNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 2 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.