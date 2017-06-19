Eurobond: Fed Govt, UBA, Zenith raise $2.5b – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Eurobond: Fed Govt, UBA, Zenith raise $2.5b
The Nation Newspaper
The Federal Government and two commercial lenders have raised $2.5 billion through Eurobond in the last four months. The Federal Government raised $1 billion in February and $500 million in March while Zenith Bank Plc and United Bank for Africa (UBA) …
Banks to give less loans, focus on assets quality, capital rising
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!