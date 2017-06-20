Pages Navigation Menu

European judges just said Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law encourages homophobia – PinkNews

Jun 20, 2017


European judges just said Russia's 'gay propaganda' law encourages homophobia
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia's “gay propaganda” law is discriminatory and fuels homophobia. The judges said Russia had discriminated against three gay rights activists who opposed the law and brought the issue to the court.
