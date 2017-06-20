European judges just said Russia’s ‘gay propaganda’ law encourages homophobia – PinkNews
|
PinkNews
|
European judges just said Russia's 'gay propaganda' law encourages homophobia
PinkNews
The European Court of Human Rights has ruled that Russia's “gay propaganda” law is discriminatory and fuels homophobia. The judges said Russia had discriminated against three gay rights activists who opposed the law and brought the issue to the court.
