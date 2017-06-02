Europol arrest 9 suspects over online payment scam

Nine suspects have been arrested in an investigation targeting criminal group involved in online payment scam, the European Police Office (Europol) said on Friday. The Polish police, with the support of Europol and police of Croatia, Germany, Romania and Sweden, smashed the group. Europol said the suspects advertised and sold cars, agricultural machinery and other products online but fail to deliver the goods to interested buyers after receiving advance fee payment.

